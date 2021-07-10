Is NVIDIA Heading to $1,000? – Motley Fool

In today’s video I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Below I share a few highlights from the video.

In the past nine days, as of July 9, 2021, NVIDIA has received numerous price target upgrades ranging as high as $1,000. NVIDIA still holds a strong lead on competitors based on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for June 2021. Every month, Steam collects data on what kind of hardware and software is being used by its customers. As of June 2021, NVIDIA has roughly 76% of Steam’s customers’ market, and AMD has approximately 15%. The top 12 graphics cards used by Steam customers make up roughly 48% of its customers’ market. All top 12 are NVIDIA’s products and are the older generations. Three out of the 12 are one generation behind, and the remaining nine are two generations behind. Investors can see this as a bullish case since gamers will need to upgrade their hardware in the future, boosting both AMD and NVIDIA’s growth.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 9, 2021. The video was published on July 9, 2021.



