Home ENTERTAINMENT Is Mani Lapussh the New PSquare For Dance In Africa?
ENTERTAINMENT

Is Mani Lapussh the New PSquare For Dance In Africa?

by News
1 views
is-mani-lapussh-the-new-psquare-for-dance-in-africa?

Following the release of the visuals of his latest single, singer and dancer, Mani Lapussh has proven and shown to the world that artistes who sing and dance in the same vein are still very much around.

Multi-talented and all round performing superstar, Mani Lapussh is the evidence we need to see that P Square never left, they were only disguised in Mani’s body. The visuals of his recent song ‘Whine For Me’ shows this.

Mani Lapussh Dance

The Warri-born act announced via his official twitter page, ‘It was one of the throwback classics I made during the pandemic and I thought to release it as a throwback gift before we delve into unveiling Mani Lapussh.’

The video is available for streaming on YouTube.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I don’t understand why some people cheat on...

Actress, Ruth Eze gifts herself a mansion and...

Actress, Eve Esin reacts to alleged report that...

“Mr anonymous be doing the most” – Nkechi...

“Na only devil or police roles them dey...

Actress, Anita Joseph makes a scene as her...

“If you are not having coitus 4 times...

Veteran actor Uche Odoputa ties the knot (Photos)

Why a lot of successful women are still...

“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger...

Leave a Reply