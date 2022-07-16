is-mani-lapussh-the-new-psquare-for-dance-in-africa?

Following the release of the visuals of his latest single, singer and dancer, Mani Lapussh has proven and shown to the world that artistes who sing and dance in the same vein are still very much around.

Multi-talented and all round performing superstar, Mani Lapussh is the evidence we need to see that P Square never left, they were only disguised in Mani’s body. The visuals of his recent song ‘Whine For Me’ shows this.

The Warri-born act announced via his official twitter page, ‘It was one of the throwback classics I made during the pandemic and I thought to release it as a throwback gift before we delve into unveiling Mani Lapussh.’

The video is available for streaming on YouTube.