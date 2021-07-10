Home WORLD NEWS Is it time to take the Taliban seriously?
WORLD NEWS

Is it time to take the Taliban seriously?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
is-it-time-to-take-the-taliban-seriously?

From: Inside Story

Taliban fighters take territory as foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan and peace talks stall.

Related

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

The Taliban have been emboldened by the NATO troop withdrawal and appear to be pressing for a full military victory.

Travellers exit the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [File: S Sabawoon/EPA-EFE]

Turkey, US negotiating on Turkish troops guarding Kabul international airport – a move the Taliban opposes.

President Joe Biden said the US accomplished what it set out to do in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks 20 years ago [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

President Biden says peace in Afghanistan can only come through renewed talks with Taliban even as fighting escalates.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks...

Ethiopia’s ruling party wins national election in landslide

Tristan Thompson comes for Lamar Odom after Khloé...

Death toll from Miami condo collapse surges to...

Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security Administration,...

Ex-Colombian Soldiers’ Arrests Add To The Mystery Around...

Powerful storm causes widespread damage across St. Louis...

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia’s long wait for Wimbledon...

MLB Announces All-Star Replacements – MLB Trade Rumors

Temperatures in Southern California could top 120 today...

Leave a Reply