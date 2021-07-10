is-it-time-to-take-the-taliban-seriously?

From: Inside Story
Taliban fighters take territory as foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan and peace talks stall.
Taliban fighters take territory as foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan and peace talks stall.
The Taliban have been emboldened by the NATO troop withdrawal and appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
Turkey, US negotiating on Turkish troops guarding Kabul international airport – a move the Taliban opposes.
President Biden says peace in Afghanistan can only come through renewed talks with Taliban even as fighting escalates.