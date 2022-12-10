Home NEWS Is Germany at risk of violent plots by far-right groups?
by News
From: Inside StoryGerman police say they have disrupted a far-right plot to violently overthrow the government.

German authorities have arrested 25 people after conducting raids across 13src sites nationwide as part of a lengthy investigation.

Police say those held were ringleaders, including a 71-year-old prince, a retired senior military officer, a judge and a former far-right MP.

Prosecutors believe the group was planning an attack on parliament.

Europe in recent years has seen far-right parties make political gains – most notably in Italy, where they lead the coalition government headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

So what’s behind the far-right’s political gains in Europe? And are these successes likely to stay?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews

Eleonora Poli – Head of analysis at the Centres for European Policy Network

Paul Jackson – Professor in the history of radicalism and extremism at the University of Northampton

Published On 8 Dec 2src228 Dec 2src22

