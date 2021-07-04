is-england-vs-usa-on-tv?-kick-off-time,-channel-and-how-to-watch

Eddie Jones will lead England A against the USA (Getty Images)

England A are set to take on the USA on Sunday as part of their summer series and it will be the first international action the visitors have seen since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The two teams faced one another at the tournament two years ago where England defeated USA 45-7. However, England head coach Eddie Jones is without many of his stars, including captain Owen Farrell, as they are on tour with the British and Irish Lions.

Having international fixtures without a lot of quality players present has meant Jones can blood new talent and he has done so by choosing eight uncapped players in his matchday 23.

Among them are Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith and Bristol Bears scrum-half Harry Randall, who was selected in the 2021 Six Nations squad but injury prevented him from making his England debut.

Stars were expected to win their first caps against Scotland A last weekend but the match was cancelled after a Covid outbreak in the Scottish squad.

Jones has stressed what a platform this is to impress him and the other coaches at England. He said: “Over the past three weeks our biggest message to the players is what an opportunity this is to show what they can do and make their mark with England.

“They’ve applied themselves as a group and worked very hard individually during this camp to reach their personal bests.

“Now it’s all about coming together as a team, gelling and putting in a good performance at the weekend.”

When is the match?

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday July 4.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown on Channel 4 with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Fans will also be able to stream the match live on All 4.

Team news and line-ups

England haven’t reported any injuries and so Eddie Jones has been able to select a starting 15 from his full squad.

England A: Freddie Steward; Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Curtis Langdon, Joe Heyes, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels, Lewis Ludlow, Sam Underhill, Callum Chick.

The USA have also got a full-strength squad and have been able to select the players they want for the match.

USA: Will Hooley; Mikey Te’o, Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Mika Kruse; Luke Carty, Ruben de Haas; David Ainu’u, Mikey Sosene-Feagai, Paul Mullen, Gregory Peterson, Nick Civetta, Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, Riekert Hattingh Cam Dolan.

Odds

England A – 10/11

Draw – 22/1

USA – 10/11

Prediction

Due to the lack of game time the USA have had England should breeze this match. While Eddie Jones’ side isn’t full of experience, the leaders in the pack like Henry Slade should pull them through to claim a big win. England 30-10 USA

