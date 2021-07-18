Is Dell Next With A 1 Kg Laptop? Follows Rumored High-End MacBook Air – Forbes

Dell XPS 13 9310.

Credit: Dell



Laptops weighing under 2.5 pounds are going mainstream.

Dell is considering a design that falls into that category, a source familiar with Dell’s plans told me.

Dell is “definitely aware of that 1 kilogram space. Folks that want that lighter device,” the source said. The source added that Dell doesn’t want to “make compromises on weight” — alluding to sacrifices (e.g., performance) that typically have to me made on super-light laptops.

Dell currently offers the XPS 13, which weighs 2.8 pounds. Dell also offers the Latitude 7320 Detachable. It is technically not a laptop but a tablet with a keyboard cover a la Microsoft Surface. The tablet alone is 1.7 pounds. With the keyboard cover, it’s 2.4 pounds.

Sub 2.5-pound laptops is where the market is headed

This laptop category could be hitting an inflection point in the next 12 to 24 months with more mainstream 13-inch-class laptops falling into sub-2.5 pound category. The same thing happened years ago with sub-3-pound 13-inch laptops, which are now mainstream.

HP recently announced it’s latest entry into the space with the 2.2 pound Pavilion Aero 13, boasting a magnesium aluminum chassis to reduce weight. HP already offers the Elite Dragonfly, which ranges from 2.2 to 2.49 pounds depending on the model.

Current 13-inch-class laptops under 2.5 pounds:

Lenovo ThinkPad Nano X1 — 2 pounds

HP Pavilion Aero 13 — 2.2 pounds

HP Elite Dragonfly Max — 2.49 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — 1.92 pounds

LG Gram 14 — 2.2 pounds

Google Pixelbook Go — 2.3 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — 2.29 pounds

Future MacBook Air (reportedly lighter and thinner than current MacBook Air)

Apple is working on a “thinner and lighter” version of the MacBook Air that would be released in the second half of this year at the earliest, according to Bloomberg.

If an ultralight 13-inch-class MacBook Air became a hit, much of the market would likely follow quickly with me-too designs.

Dell has experimented with sub 2.5-pound laptops before, albeit eons ago in technology time.

Back in 2013, Dell offered a 2.4-pound XPS 11 which came with a novel — though not very well received — flat “membrane” keyboard. Problem was, it had limited tactile feedback and was difficult to type on for long stretches.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 weighs 2.2 pounds.

Credit: Hewlett-Packard



