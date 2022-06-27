SPORTS Irving says he’s returning to Nets next season by News June 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 2 views Kyrie Irving says he’s opting in to his $36.5 million option with the Brooklyn Nets for next season. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Johnson: Leaving Twins for LSU ‘toughest thing’ next post Central Banks Should Raise Rates Sharply or Risk High-Inflation Era, BIS Warns You may also like Transfer Talk: Dortmund seek £103m for Bellingham amid... June 29, 2022 The motivation behind Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal move June 29, 2022 Sources: Hawks get All-Star Murray from Spurs June 29, 2022 Curry to show sharpshooting wit as ESPYS host June 29, 2022 Texas’ Sarkisian adds WR Cook to recruiting haul June 29, 2022 Bilas: Why NIL has been good for college... June 29, 2022 Perspectives from around college sports on NIL’s one-year... June 29, 2022 Top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft, led... June 29, 2022 ‘He looked like he belonged – and he... June 29, 2022 Rob Manfred: He doesn’t hate baseball; he wants... June 29, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply