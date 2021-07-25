irigwe-people-lament-killings,-destruction-of-farmlands-by-suspected-fulani-militias-in-plateau

The Irigwe people of Plateau State have called for help following incessant attacks on their farmlands and properties by suspected Fulani militias.

Recall that in the last two months, there have been reported cases of destruction of crops on farmlands of some natives in different communities in Plateau State.

Among the worst-hit are communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa local government areas of the state.

A statement jointly issued by the National President, Irigwe Youths Movement, Ezekiel Bini; National Secretary, Zamfara Ishagoro; and National Publicity Secretary, Lawrence Zongo lamented that the tactic adopted by the attackers is a deliberate effort to throw the entire Irigwe nation into famine, dearth, excessive hunger, food insufficiency, inadequacy and untimely death.

The people lamented that the Fulani marauders have been wreaking havoc on the farmlands of Irigwe nation, where a variety of crops such as maize, sweet potatoes, acha, Irish potatoes, pepper, tomatoes, cabbage, carrot, green pepper, soya beans, among others have been encroached, destroyed and shattered beyond growth within the span of seven months of this year, 2021.

The statement noted that over 700 farmlands with crops worth over N2,000,000,000 have been destroyed within the same time frame, pointing out that the recent destruction of farm crops for the month of June and July.

The statement explained that on the 3rd of June, 2021, four farmlands at Chuvo were destroyed, on the 4th June, 2021 five farmlands were destroyed; on the 6th June, 2021, three farmlands were destroyed all at Chuvo, adding that in the 17th June 2021, nine farmlands at Ri-bakwa were destroyed and on the 18th June 2021, four farmlands at Nnunche Kpara were destroyed.

According to the statement, on the 20th June, 2021, 12 farmlands were destroyed at Ri-bakwa and Te’egbe, on the 4th July, 2021 eight farmlands at Chuvo were destroyed, on the 9th June 2021, over 45 farmlands at Zonwrru were destroyed, stressing that on the 10th to 14th July, 2021, 22 farmlands at Nzhwaruba were destroyed, on the 16th and 18th, July 2021 six farmlands at Chuvo were destroyed.

The statement added, “Over 25 farmlands have also been destroyed by the same marauders at Ancha village within the same period. Rikwe-Chongu village also experienced the same destruction worth over 50 farmlands and the most recent is the total destruction of over 25 plots of farmlands on the 19th July 2021 at Ri-bakwa and Nchetahu of Kpachudu Community.”

According to the statement, an Irigwe man’s best identity is farming and that for ages, it has been their major source of livelihood, alleging that the ultimate target of the marauders is to use hunger as another strategy of wiping the entire Rigwe tribe.

The group suggested that the directive by the governor for the incident to be investigated and the perpetrators punished should not be swept under the carpet.

The group expressed delight that Governor Simon Lalong has swiftly reacted to the recent one at Ri-bakwa village of Kpachudu community with stern warning and directive that security agents immediately swing into action by investigating the act of terrorism with a view of ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended.

The group also explained that the governor directed the Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PPBA) to visit the affected place to ascertain the level of damage with a view of providing succor.

It said that the lack of government’s action has contributed to allowing the perpetrators to continue having a field day in committing their atrocities.