Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up – Reuters

A sign is seen outside BP’s North Sea Headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

BAGHDAD, July 3 (Reuters) – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a video posted on Saturday on the ministry’s Facebook page that BP (BP.L) was considering withdrawing from Iraq, and that Russia’s Lukoil (LKOH.MM) had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.

Abdul Jabbar said the investment environment in Iraq was unsuitable for retaining major investors.

The statements were made during a parliamentary session on June 29 to which Abdul Jabbar was invited, oil ministry sources said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

