Iraqi militia commander vows revenge for deadly U.S. airstrikes

-
Yahoo News Video
U.S. left airfield at night, didn’t tell new Afghan commander
The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
-
Associated Press
China’s Xi attacks calls for technology blockades
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development. Such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation,” Xi said.
-
The Wrap
Brie Larson Says Farewell to YouTube – For Now (Video)
This week was a sad one for fans of the YouTube channel Brie Larson set up as a way to pass time during the pandemic. The “Captain Marvel” star posted an update after one year of making YouTube videos almost every week and said that as film sets begin to shoot again, it’s time for a hiatus from the channel. “So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way,” Larson said in a video published Ju
-
Associated Press
Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses
Israel’s parliament was set to vote Monday on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it’s a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel’s Arab minority, while supporters say it’s needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel’s Jewish character. The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.
-
Associated Press Videos
Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida
The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at the Florida Keys early Tuesday, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state, according to the National Hurricane Center. (July 6)
-
The Telegraph
The snowflakes strike back: classic films given stricter classifications for today’s timid audiences
Classic films including Rocky, Star Wars and Flash Gordon have been given higher classifications by the censors amid fears they will upset the so-called “snowflake” generation. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has uprated the films largely to 12A, which means that no child under the age of 12 can see the movie unless accompanied by an adult. Most were previously Parental Guidance (PG), or its precursor A, which are classed as suitable for young children to watch alone but must not
-
Associated Press
Press watchdog puts Hungarian PM Orban on ‘predators’ list
Press watchdog Reporters Without Borders has put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on its list of “predators,” the first time a Western European leader has been placed in the line-up of heads of state or government who “crack down massively” on press freedom. Two women, the prime minister of Bangladesh and the Hong Kong’s administrative chief, also were added to the list, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This was the first time in five years that the watchdog, known by its French initials RSF, has published its press freedom predator’s list.
-
The Wrap
GOP Rep Thomas Massie Schooled After Claiming Military ‘Will Quit If the COVID Vaccine Is Mandated’
Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie found himself on the receiving end of a lesson in military protocol on Monday morning, after suggesting that active-duty members can simply “quit.” On Saturday, the GOP representative posted that he had been in touch with members of the military who were considering “quitting” if they were forced to get a COVID vaccine, which so far has largely proven safe. “I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is