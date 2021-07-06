Iraqi militia commander vows revenge for deadly U.S. airstrikes

The Wrap

Brie Larson Says Farewell to YouTube – For Now (Video)

This week was a sad one for fans of the YouTube channel Brie Larson set up as a way to pass time during the pandemic. The “Captain Marvel” star posted an update after one year of making YouTube videos almost every week and said that as film sets begin to shoot again, it’s time for a hiatus from the channel. “So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way,” Larson said in a video published Ju