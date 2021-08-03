Home Business Iraqi engineer turns art into business amid bleak job market – Reuters
Business

Iraqi engineer turns art into business amid bleak job market – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
iraqi-engineer-turns-art-into-business-amid-bleak-job-market-–-reuters

An Iraqi female petroleum engineer, who could not find a job in the oil sector, works on traditional antiques and Iraqi folklore patterns at her home in Basra, Iraq July 24, 2021. Picture taken July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

BASRA, Aug 2 (Reuters) – Iraqi engineer Wassan Ismail started creating and selling artwork after struggling to find a job in an economy battered by conflict and sanctions.

The petroleum engineer, who lives in Basra, crafts pieces featuring traditional Iraqi folklore by sewing, painting and adding other media to create designs on ceramics.

She began making the pieces for her own home, using some as planters. After posting her work on social media, she got order inquiries, and her passion project has turned into a prosperous business.

“Little by little, my business grew and I started to receive orders through my page. I started to expand my work. I sell not only inside Iraq but also abroad,” she said.

Reporting by Reuters TV

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

IMF allocates $650bn to boost pandemic-hit economies –...

More Restaurants In LA Requiring Proof Of Vaccination...

Cramer says Robinhood is a buy even after...

Royal Caribbean Q&A LIVE! – Royal Caribbean Blog

Bearish trend signals stocks are vulnerable to a...

Google’s quantum group helps find a new state...

Charts suggest S&P 500 may struggle in August...

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize divorce,...

COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 40m doses of vaccines...

FDA authorizes Covid antibody treatment as preventive after...

Leave a Reply