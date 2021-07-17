Home WORLD NEWS Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
WORLD NEWS

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
iranian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-vienna-talks-must-await-iran’s-new-administration

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Saturday that the nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna must await Iran’s new administration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi to begin.

“We’re in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration”.

A diplomatic source had said on Wednesday that Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Raisi’s administration has begun.

Abbas Araqchi, also said on Twitter, that the United States and Britain need to stop linking the exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal.

“TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of deal,” he added. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

UPDATE 1-Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks...

Over 55 million Americans at risk for flash...

More Florida condo collapse victims identified as rescue...

Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C....

Valve Hopes To Avoid Thumbstick Drift On The...

Vaccinated U.K. Health Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19...

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox | TheHill...

Spike Lee Accidentally Announces Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’...

Britney Spears slams loved ones for lack of...

A Belgian City Struggles To Recover From Devastating...

Leave a Reply