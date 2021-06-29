Iran will never get nuclear weapon on my watch – Biden

United States President, Joe Biden, has vowed to never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Biden said this on Monday ahead of his meeting with Israel’s outgoing President Reuven Rivlin.

“Today, we are going to be discussing the broad range of challenges, including Iran,’’ Biden said ahead of the White House meeting.

“What I can say to you, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch.’’

Biden also told Rivlin, who Is due to leave office on July 9, 2021, that the US “remained determined to counter Iran’s malign activity and support for terrorist proxies.’’

His comments came a day after he ordered strikes on sites used by Iranian-backed militia groups on the Iraq-Syria border.