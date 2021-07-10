Home News America Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion
News America

Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
iran-officials:-no-casualties-from-reported-tehran-explosion

Iranian police say there are no casualties or damage from a reported explosion at a public park near state TV headquarters in the capital Tehran

July 10, 2021, 7:25 AM

1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian police said a reported explosion early Saturday at a public park near state TV headquarters in the capital Tehran caused no casualties or damage, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Tehran deputy police chief Gen. Hamid Hodavand said the case was under investigation and details would be provided later. He accused foreign media outlets of exaggerating the reported blast.

At 12:52 a.m. Iranian media reported an explosion in northern Tehran followed by dozens of posts from individuals on social media.

Later, state TV showed deputy Tehran Gov. Ali Reza Goudarzi in front of Mellat Park saying rescue teams, firefighters and police found no sign of an explosion, fire or damage in the area.

Occasionally, Iranian media have reported on flash-bang grenades exploding without giving details. Those grenades are designed to emit a loud sound and a flash of light without causing serious damage.

The 34-hectare (84-acre) park is located on the southern side of the 120 hectare (295-acre) site of the state broadcasting company, which includes several buildings.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Barack Obama’s 38-song summer playlist includes everyone from...

No pressure: Queen Elizabeth sends ‘good wishes’ to...

Navy football captain describes getting call that he’s...

Iceland’s shorter work week trials deemed a success

Why this mechanic trades barbecue ribs for a...

Rapper speaks to CNN about new hit with...

Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists...

Haiti’s interim prime minister says president was tortured...

Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers

Nebraska zoo says 200 people possibly exposed to...

Leave a Reply