Iran Attacks Northern Iraq With Missiles, Drones, Killing at Least 13
Iran Attacks Northern Iraq With Missiles, Drones, Killing at Least 13

by News
Iran Attacks Northern Iraq With Missiles, Drones, Killing at Least 13

Iran attacked northern Iraq on Wednesday with more than 40 ballistic missiles and armed drones, one of which was shot down by a U.S. warplane as it headed toward the city of Erbil where American troops are based, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials.

The strikes were by far the largest and most deadly in recent days by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has carried out repeated bombardments of Kurdish areas in northern Iraq since last week, after publicly blaming Iranian Kurdish separatist groups based there for fomenting unrest that has swept across Iran.

