Ira Khan And Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s Social Media PDA Is Getting Cuter By The Day – NDTV

Ira Khan with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, in a mushy mood, shared a few goofy albeit super cute pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram profile on Friday. Ira posting the pictures on her profile, wrote: “He’s such a dramebaaz.” She added the hashtags #love, #cuddles and #happypill to her post. What followed was an equally cute comment from Nupur. In the comments section of Ira’s post, he wrote: “Dramebaaz ? Who? Me? Nooooo… No.. nooooooo… Me? Nooooo… No… Ok may be but I love you na.” We are having a tough time deciding what we like more about the post, the pictures Ira shared or Nupur’s comment. Cute, na?

Screenshot of comments on Ira Khan’s post.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare frequently feature on each other’s Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. They made their relationship official in February this year, when Ira shared a mushy post for him on social media and referred to him as her “Valentine.”

In terms of work, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. She is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce earlier this month. They are parents to son Azad. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.