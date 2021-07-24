Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have become parents – DAWN.com

Congratulations are in order as actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain just grew their little family and have become a party of three!

The Karachi Se Lahore actor took to Instagram to announce the exciting news on Friday.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain [By the grace of God we welcome Kabir Hussain],” he wrote.

Congratulations soon started pouring in, with celebrities like Mansha Pasha, Asim Azhar, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Kubra Khan, Nadia Hussain and Haroon Rashid being a few of the names who sent their love and best wishes.

The couple had announced earlier that the baby was going to be arriving in July 2021.

Ranjha Ranjha star Aziz had thanked her husband earlier for being an amazing partner throughout this beautiful journey. “Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCDs, rest and what not. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you,” she wrote.

Wishing them all the best for this new chapter.