iQOO 7 5G in Monster Orange unveiled in India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

While we’re patiently awaiting the debut of iQOO 8, the brand announced a new color for its iQOO 7 5G dubbed Monster Orange. The handset will go on sale from July 26 via Amazon India and the iQOO store for a retail of INR 31,990 ($430). The phone was previously only available in Ice Blue and Storm Black colors.

iQOO 7 packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Snapdragon 870 chipset, 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging and a triple camera setup. The main shooter utilizes a 48MP sensor with OIS alongside a 13MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP depth helper. The software front is covered by Funtouch 11.1 on top of Android 11.