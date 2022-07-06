Home NEWS IPOB: What I will do about agitation if elected President – Peter Obi
NEWSNews Africa

IPOB: What I will do about agitation if elected President – Peter Obi

by News
5 views
ipob:-what-i-will-do-about-agitation-if-elected-president-–-peter-obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has revealed that if elected as president of the country in 2023, he would engage in dialogue with those agitating for secession.

Speaking on Arise TV morning show on Wednesday, Obi said he had observed how issues of agitations were handled in other countries.

According to him, the agitation was birthed by poor leadership in the country which, according to him, had been the issue with Nigeria over the years.

Clearing the air on his reported support for the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the former Anambra State governor said he had never been involved in any agitation.

He said, “I have never been in any agitation. I had said that the agitation is because of leadership failure over the years. I will engage them in dialogue if elected into power”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pioneer Bishop, Zaria Catholic Diocese, George Jonathan is...

Anambra: Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reacts to assault on...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt must sack Chief of...

​Ondo Assembly strengthens Amotekun Corps with amended bill

Kidney failure: Eedris Abdulkareem’s record label calls for...

Umana’s ministerial appointment good for NDDC – Akwa

Japan former Prime Minister, Abe shot, feared dead

World Igbo leaders task South-East Governors on Nnamdi...

Kuje jailbreak: I’m tired of feeling helpless –...

Eedris ​​​​Abdulkareem gives update on medical treatment

Leave a Reply