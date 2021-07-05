By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed as fake news, the alleged report that it linked Governor Nyeson Wike, of Rivers State and Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who is representing Anambra South senatorial zone, in the Senate with the abduction of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A late Monday evening statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “We never linked Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Governor Nyesom Wike with the abduction of our leader, disregard the fake news, IPOB”, described the alleged the claim in some quarters as malicious and unfounded news being peddled by agents of confusion.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “The attention of global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the false and malicious press statement and audio being circulated, and purported to have been issued by our Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.”

READ ALSO: Boko Haram, Bandits, IPOB, Kanu: CAN, regional groups take Kaduna’s Gov el-Rufai to task

“In the said statement, Powerful was said to have quoted as accusing Senator Ifeanyi Uba; and Governor Nyesom Wike, of colluding with the enemies and facilitating the betrayal and abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya.

“We therefore, wish to dissociate IPOB abd Powerful, with the fake statement being peddled by agents of confusion. Our Publicity Secretary never at any time linked Senator Ifeanyi Uba or Governor Nyeson Wike, with the wicked betrayal of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“If they were involved in the dirty deal, our investigations into the matter will reveal it. But for now, we have no evidence to link them with the atrocity. IPOB does not act based on speculation or rumour. Our assertions are evidence based and products of credible intelligence.

“We therefore, warn unscrupulous elements and ‘One chance politicians’ using the name of IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary to dish out fake press statement to stop such criminality immediately.

“Those behind this evil should know that we will unravel their identify. They can’t hide for too long. They will incur the unmitigated wrath of IPOB, if they don’t stop this nonsense.

“For the benefit doubt, IPOB has only linked the betrayal and abduction of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kenyan’s Ambassador to Wilfred Machage and the Nigerian Government. Other collaborators in the heinous crime will be made public based on incontrovertible evidence.

However, for now, we restate that Senator Ifeanyi Uba has not been found to have any hand in it. His political opponents should try other ways of settling scores with him and leave IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu out of it.

“We must trace those behind this and they will regret their action for dragging IPOB into the zoo’s politics and for impersonation.

“We therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the said fake press release and shun any purported statement from IPOB that is not from a credible source or our usual channels.”

bioreports News Nigeria