The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday declared that its activities are not sponsored by any individual or drug dealers.

IPOB made the clarification in response to a comment credited to a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, said it was an insult for Abati to allegedly link the group to a drug dealer.

In a statement he issued, Powerful said: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the stupid and fallacious assertion credited to Reuben Abati, that a certain drug peddler who was caught by security agents in Imo State was IPOB fund raiser.

“We have tried to ignore pockets of unwarranted attacks by Reuben Abati against IPOB and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but we will no longer tolerate these insults.”

The seperatist group explained that it is .imately funded by its members across the world.

“In case Abati and his likes do not know, IPOB is a global family and not a terror organization that receives illicit funds. IPOB is .imately funded by its teeming members most of whom are very enterprising and resourceful sons and daughters of Biafra in the Diaspora.

“IPOB maintains its presence in over 100 countries of the world and gets its funding from the financial contributions and donations by members. It doesn’t need drug money for funding.

“No single individual or drug dealer is sponsoring IPOB or the Biafra project. Biafra is a divine mandate which Chukwu Okike Abiama designed and asked Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members to actualise.

“Ruben Abati linking IPOB with a drug dealer is a big insult to the great people of Biafra,” the statement added.

Jubrin of Sudan: Reuben Abati opens up on Buhari’s interview on Arise TV