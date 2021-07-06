The media and publicity secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says he or the group has not accused Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of being involved in the arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful, in a statement signed by himself and obtained by bioreports on Monday, warned those who used his name to issue a statement which linked Uba and Wike to the betrayal of the IPOB leader to desist from such.







He reiterated that the group does not work on speculations as it does not have evidence that the two politicians were involved in the abduction of Kanu in Kenya.

IPOB spokesman, however, said the group would not hesitate to disclose it to the public if it had any proof against them, adding that those who participated in the abduction and torture of Kanu would not go scot-free.

The group said this in its reaction to a statement and video it claimed was circulating on the social media that Powerful accused Uba and Wike of being part of those who betrayed Kanu.

“The attention of global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the false and malicious press statement and audio being circulated, and purported to have been issued by our Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

“In the said statement, Powerful was quoted as accusing Senator Ifeanyi Uba; and Gov. Nyesom Wike of colluding with the enemies and facilitating the betrayal and abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya.

“We, therefore, wish to dissociate from the fake statement being peddled by agents of confusion. Our Publicity Secretary never at any time linked Senator Ifeanyi Uba or Governor Wike with the wicked betrayal of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If they were involved in the dirty deal, our investigations into the matter will reveal it.

“But for now, we have no evidence to link them with the atrocity. IPOB does not act based on speculation or rumour. Our assertions are evidence-based and products on credible intelligence,” part of the statement said.

The group’s spokesman, also insisted, that the “treacherous acts” that led to the arrest of his boss were facilitated by Kenyan government, adding that Uba’s political enemies should not use Kanu’s predicament against the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State.

“We, therefore, warn unscrupulous elements and ‘One chance politicians’ using the name of IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary to dish out a fake press statement to stop such criminality immediately.

“Those behind this evil should know that we will unravel their identity. They can’t hide for too long. They will incur the unmitigated wrath of IPOB if they don’t stop this nonsense.

“For the benefit doubt, IPOB has only linked the betrayal and abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to President Uhuru Kenyetta of Kenya, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kenyan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Willfred Machage and the Nigerian Government. Other collaborators in this heinous crime will be made public based on incontrovertible evidence.

“But for now, we restate that Senator Ifeanyi Uba has not been found to have any hand in it. His political opponents should try other ways of settling scores with him and leave IPOB and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu out of it. We must trace those behind this and they will regret their action for dragging IPOB into the zoo’s politics and for impersonation.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the said fake press release and shun any purported statement from IPOB that is not from a credible source or our usual channels,” Powerful added in the statement.