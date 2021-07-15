IPOB raises the alarm over Nnamdi Kanu’s deteriorating health – The Nation Newspaper

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over deteriorating health condition of its detained leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group alleged all attempts by Kanu’s personal physicians to gain access to him had been rebuffed by the Department of State Services (DSS), thereby worsening his health condition.

In a statement from the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group stressed no harm should befall its leader, warning that the consequences could be better imagined.

It urged human rights organisations and other relevant organisations across the global to compel the Federal Government and her ‘compromised’ security agencies to grant Kanu’s personal doctors unfettered access to him.

The statement reads in part, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to alert the world and men of good conscience about the deteriorating health condition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention at the Department of State Services, (DSS) dungeon since his illegal abduction in Kenya and criminal repatriation to Nigeria.

“We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compell the Nigeria government to grant our Leader’s doctors access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight ( 8 ) at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined. This is not a threat but a promise! Nigeria has been winning and dinning with bandits and terrorists but dehumanising and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“We urge human rights organisations, UN, AU, EU, ECOWAS and other relevant organizations across the global to rise in defense of justice and compel the Nigeria Government and her compromised security agencies to grant our Leader’s personal doctors unfettered access to him. Our Leader must not die in DSS custody neither should he suffer any serious health complications.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime against Nigeria or Kenya government to warrant being treated as a criminal. Human rights organizations and men and women of good concience across the world should not watch idly while our leader in being dehumanized by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“Our leader’s fundamental human rights has been grossly violated by the Nigerian government and Kenya government and continue to be violated with each passing day under the illegal custody of the DSS.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released to enable him undergo a proper medical examination having gone through the most horrendous inhumane treatment and torture at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.”