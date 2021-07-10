ipob:-nnamdi-kanu’s-successor-emerges

A successor in the person of Simon Ekpa has emerged to continue managing the activities of Radio Biafra after the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu was arrested by security operatives.

The emergence of the successor was announced in a Facebook post by Ekpa himself who said Kanu ordered him to take over the operations of the radio station and continue daily broadcasts.

Recall that Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his re-arrest by security operatives and repatriation back to Nigeria.

Ekpa, who is understood to of dual citizenship (Finland and Nigeria) is actually based in Finland. He described the appointment as an honour and declared his continued loyalty to the IPOB leader.

According to him, “Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi on this day, 8th of July 2021 directed that I, Simon Ekpa should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

“On this note, it is honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve Biafra nation, and a call to serve lovers of freedom.

“This task, I will do with everything in me to see that we maintain the momentum and the legacy of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPOB.

“I will serve with everything in me and I will double my effort in media, diplomacy, and otherwise to the best interest of Biafra people.

“I am just a servant and I will serve. Our leader will continue to lead this struggle from wherever he is.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”

According to bioreports, Simon has been living in Finland for more than a decade. He is a politician who was recently elected deputy councilor in his municipality.

He is a native of Ngbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in Southeastern Nigeria.

He is said to be a chief and one of those in line to the throne as the son of the late King Nwangbo (The Ogaba Idu of Ngbo clan).

Simon Ekpa LL.M (Master of Laws) is a human rights activist and a legal researcher and advisor.