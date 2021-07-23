IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu fighting for Christians, oppressed Nigerians – Brother

Prince Emmanuel, a family member of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says the agitator was fighting for Christians and the oppressed in Nigeria.

Kanu’s younger brother claimed the agitator committed no crime to warrant persecution.

Speaking in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Emmanuel said the Nigerian government has no moral grounds to try Kanu.

He maintained that the Federal government has not explained how Kanu was brought back to Nigeria in a breach of international laws.

According to Emmanuel: “Nnamdi is a freedom fighter for Christians and peoples of the minorities of the Southern and Northern Nigeria. New charges for who and for what? One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist

“Just imagine, 43 persons were killed on Wednesday by herdsmen in Benue State. Is Bahari’s government ignorant of all these killings? Have they arrested any of these killer herdsmen, let alone prosecuting them?”

Kanu has been leading the bioreports for the actualisation of Biafra.

He was initially arrested in 2017 and was granted bail the same year after which he fled the country.

However, Kanu was rearrested a few weeks ago and repatriated to Nigeria.

Upon his return, the IPOB leader was remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Buhari told to release Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho to Southern Governors