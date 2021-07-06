ipob-makes-clarifications-on-report-linking-nnamdi-kanu’s-rearrest-to-wike,-ifeanyi-uba

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has distanced itself from an audio message linking Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest to Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the audio message as false and should be disregarded.

In the audio message circulating online, a voice alleged to be that of Powerful accused Senator Uba and Wike of facilitating the rearrest of Kanu.

However, Powerful has distanced IPOB and himself from the said audio recordings.

Powerful said there is no evidence linking Wike and Uba to Kanu’s rearrest.

A statement by Powerful reads: “The attention of global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the false and malicious press statement and audio being circulated, and purported to have been issued by our Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. In the said statement, Powerful was quoted as accusing Senator Ifeanyi Uba; and Gov. Nyesom Wike of colluding with the enemies and facilitating the betrayal and abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya.

“We, therefore, wish to dissociate with the fake statement being peddled by agents of confusion. Our Publicity Secretary never at any time-linked Senator Ifeanyi Uba or Gov. Wike with the wicked betrayal of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If they were involved in the dirty deal, our investigations into the matter would reveal it. But for now, we have no evidence to link them with the atrocity. IPOB does not act based on speculation or rumour. Our assertions are evidence-based and products of credible intelligence.

“We, therefore, warn unscrupulous elements and ‘One chance politicians’ using the name of IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary to dish out fake press statements to stop such criminality immediately. Those behind this evil should know that we will unravel their identity. They can’t hide for too long. They will incur the unmitigated wrath of IPOB if they don’t stop this nonsense.”

IPOB said it only linked Kanu’s rearrest to Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“For the benefit of the doubt, IPOB has only linked the betrayal and abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to President Uhuru Kenyetta of Kenya, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, and the Nigerian Government. Other collaborators in this heinous crime will be made public based on incontrovertible evidence.

“But for now, we restate that Senator Ifeanyi Uba has not been found to have any hand in it. His political opponents should try other ways of settling scores with him and leave IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu out of it. We must trace those behind this, and they will regret their action for dragging IPOB into the zoo’s politics and for impersonation.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the said fake press release and shun any purported statement from IPOB that is not from a credible source or our usual channels.”