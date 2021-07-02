The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted access to meet with his lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Counsel to the IPOB leader made this known in a tweet on Friday.

There had earlier being a complaint by IPOB that Nnamdi Kanu was denied access to his lawyer before trial on Tuesday.

“Update, Thankfully Our effort is yielding the desired result, we have just received a communication approving Our visit to Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Shall keep the World posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the Day. God is with us,” the lawyer tweeted.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

The former London estate agent disappeared in 2017 after being released on bail, only to re-emerge in Israel and then in the United Kingdom.

He was re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26 and July 27.

The Federal Government said security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of Kanu for over two years before he was re-arrested, adding that the head of the outlawed IPOB movement was detained again on Sunday – without giving details on the location of his arrest.

Kanu was initially arrested in late 2015 after calling for a separate state for Biafra, in South-East Nigeria.

His detention sparked mass protests and clashes with security services.

IPOB, which agitates for a separate Igbo state, has denied being behind the violence, accusing the government of a smear campaign. Election offices have also been attacked by suspected members of the group.