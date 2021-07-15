IPOB killed two soldiers in Enugu, says army spokesman – TheCable

The Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have allegedly killed two soldiers in Enugu.

According to Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesman, the soldiers were killed on Tuesday at a checkpoint in Uzo-Uwani local government area (LGA) of the state.

He said members of ESN had engaged the troops in a gun duel which led to the death of the soldiers.

“Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint,” he said.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

ESN had launched attacks on security formations and infrastructure across the south-east in the past months.

The attacks ceased after Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was arrested and extradited to Nigeria.

But there appears to be a resurgence of attacks.