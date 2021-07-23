IPOB: Abaribe Vows To Stand Surety For Kanu Again – Naija News

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe has vowed to stand surety for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu again.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on TVC’s Journalists Hangout, Abaribe explained he stood surety for Kanu when the IPOB leader was arraigned because it was a condition imposed by the court.

He noted that the court ordered that one of the sureties must be a Senator, and as the Chairman of the Southeast Senators Caucus then, he had to offer himself as the surety.

Abaribe, however, said he did not feel betrayed that Kanu left the country, saying he ran for his life.

Abaribe said: “He’s our son. He’s from our state (Abia). He (Kanu) said it himself that he ran for his dear life.

“There is a difference between jumping bail and escaping for your life. I went back to court and deposed that on the basis of the principle of ‘last seen’, that the last people seen with him were soldiers of the Nigerian army who were invading his father’s residence.

“The judge ultimately ruled that she was revoking bail and issued a warrant of arrest, thereby removing us from the responsibility of providing him. A lot of people did not understand.”











