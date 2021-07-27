ipnx-recognized-as-fiber-optic-broadband-service-of-the-year

Wins award at the 2021 Beacon of ICT Awards for its Flagship FOS Xtreme Series

Lagos; 24th July 2021: ipNX, Nigeria’s leading Information and Communications Technology company received the Fibre Optic Broadband Service of the Year award at the just concluded 2021 BoICT awards ceremony organized by Nigeria Communications Week, which held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The Beacon of ICT Awards, which began in 2009, celebrates and recognizes the enormous contributions and achievements made by individuals and service providers in the Nigerian ICT sector and seeks to reward excellence in the industry.

L-R: Najite Ikutegbe, Head, Product Management, ipNX Retail Division; Christiana Okenla, Head, Customer Experience and Advocacy, ipNX; Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO, ipNX; Engr. Ike Nnamani, Chairman of BOICT, at the presentation of Fibre Optic Broadband Service of the Year Awards to ipNX at the 12th BOICT Awards in Lagos.

Responding during the presentation of the award, Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO ipNX Retail said “Receiving this award is truly a great honor. We thank the voting public and particularly our customers for their recognition of our flagship FOS Xtreme Series as the best broadband service of the year. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy as well as the NCC for providing the enabling environment and frameworks for the ICT industry to flourish”.

She went further to state that the BoICT award “is a call for ipNX to continue to push the bar of service quality, excellence and customer satisfaction even higher. We are aware of the growing demands of our customers; particularly at this critical time in history where reliable connectivity is a must-have for everyone, whether at home or at the office. We will continue to invest resources into expanding our capacity to deliver unrivalled innovative services on our Fiber Optic Network”.

It will be recalled that ipNX introduced its flagship FOS Xtreme Broadband series into the Nigerian market in 2020 with the launch of FOS Xtreme 100 and FOS Xtreme 200, which offer speeds of 100Mbps and 200Mbps respectively. ipNX was also recognized by Ookla Global SpeedTest Intelligence Report as the Fastest and most Consistent Fixed Broadband Internet Provider in Nigeria for Q1 and Q2 2021.