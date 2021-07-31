ipman-threatens-to-suspend-distribution-of-products-in-port-harcourt,-enugu,-makurdi,-others

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to suspend the supply and distribution of products within its designated Eastern zone effective Monday.

IPMAN’s strike notice, which was contained in a circular signed by the association’s National President, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, on Saturday, is coming against the backdrop of alleged harassment of its members by the police.

bioreports reports that depots to which IPMAN supplies products in its designated Eastern zone are Aba, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Calabar and Makurdi.

It stated, “Following the series of unwarranted attacks by the police against IPMAN, Eastern Zone comprising the National Executive Committee of IPMAN resolved that members withdraw their services at these units/depots immediately until further notice.

“The Zonal Chairman, East, should kindly forward (the notice) to chairmen, IPMAN, Aba, Calabar, Enugu, Makurdi and PH Depots/Units for compliance.”

IPMAN said that the notice was to also protest the forceful eviction of a duly elected executive at the Port Harcourt depot by the Nigeria Police Force to give way for a group not known to members of the association on Friday.

It added, “On Friday, a group loyal to a parallel faction which lost out in the court was led to forcefully take over the IPMAN office at the Port Harcourt depot.

“Dr Joseph Obele, the lawfully elected chairman of the depot was elected in October 2019 following an election which these people participated in.

“His tenure will expire in 2022; so they should allow him to finish his tenure.

“We’re using this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to intervene and prevail on his men so that they can allow the leadership of IPMAN recognised by law to have access to their offices at the Port Harcourt depot.

“We’ll not allow the reign of impunity in IPMAN.

“So we’ve resolved to withdraw our services in the Eastern zone indefinitely until legality is restored.”

In a reaction, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command,SP Nnamdi Omoni, said that the action of the police was in compliance with a directive based on a Supreme Court order.

Omoni explained that both parties were invited by Friday Eboka, the state’s Commissioner of Police, who read the judgment to them and the directive that tIPMANhe beneficiaries of the judgment should be allowed to enjoy the order.

“Both parties were invited by the CP and the order was read to them, so based on that it was enforced,” he said.