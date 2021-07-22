IPM Packages Streamline Crop-Pest Solutions in Developing Countries – Entomology Today

By Anamika Sharma, Ph.D.

Plant protection comprises the management of a variety of agricultural issues, including insect pests, diseases, weeds, nematodes, and others. Integrated pest management (IPM) functions as an aspect of crop protection that enables an environmentally safe, sustainable agricultural system. When the term IPM was first formalized by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in 1969, it was driven by the evident negative impacts of chemical pesticide misuse and overuse. Withdrawal of many pesticides and awareness about their potentially negative impact on human and environmental health then invigorated widespread use of IPM around the globe.

Over time, IPM has endured many changes in its approach. IPM includes all possible strategies—regulation, mechanical, cultural, biological, genetic, and chemical—that are available and can be implemented to sustainably manage pests, diseases, and weeds in various ecosystems. Present-day IPM for agroecosystems involves more than just protecting plants, but it aims to conserve and promote natural enemies and minimize negative impacts on non-target organisms. Currently, the IPM paradigm also encompasses integrated pest and pollinator management (IPPM) for the co-management of pest and pollination goals.

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Integrated Pest Management—housed at Virginia Tech’s Center for International Research, Education, and Development and funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development—applies the concept of “IPM packages” to address crop threats in the developing world. IPM packages are holistic and promote a range of technologies to manage multiple crop pest issues from the time of soil preparation to harvest. Given farmers’ varied conditions and resources, IPM packages are seldom applied in full, but individual technologies are selected to be applied when needed. IPM packages are designed such that technologies can be adopted in a targeted location for a specific pest complex with ease and modified to suit local conditions.

Farmers who have implemented IPM package components while planting, growing, and harvesting and throughout the supply chain (including distribution) have observed enhanced yields and overall profitability. One successful example is a component of an IPM package used for management of the fruit fly Bactrocera dorsalis. Productive and profitable adoption of various IPM strategies depends on availability, affordability, effectiveness, and ease of use; hence, IPM packages are location-specific. “Inclusion of local experts and resources enables an effective and economical implementation of IPM packages in the targeted countries,” says Muni Muniappan, Ph.D., director of IPM Innovation Lab.