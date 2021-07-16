iPhone camera caught rare form of eye cancer in 3 month-old son – iMore

While there are plenty of stories about the Apple Watch helping to save someone’s life, this latest story is actually about the iPhone.
As reported by Fox News, Josie Rock, a 41-year-old parent of three from Gainesville, Georgia, was taking photos of her three-month-old son Asher. Rock then noticed something off about one of the photos.
“I was just taking pictures of him and the lighting happened to change in our room, the flash caught the reflection and his eye was glowing white,” Rock told FOX News Tuesday.
“I knew right then and there that Asher had cancer. It was chilling to say the least. He was just a baby,” Rock said.
The photo led Rock to get Asher tested and, sure enough, he was diagnosed with grade D retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer. Thankfully, the cancer was caught early and Asher went through treatment successfully.
“At first we gave him [Asher] chemotherapy intravenous and the ophthalmologist used lasers on the spots [on his eye] and there were responses. He finished chemo in 2015. The problem with retinoblastoma is it can pop up in other places. Over time, he had a few new ones pop up and they were lasered,” Olson said.
According to the report, Asher has gone through 54 exams to date and continues to be treated to ensure that the cancer does not return.
“I have never known a stronger kid,” Rock said. “He’s so positive – he’s not a complainer – he finds the joy in everything we do.”
