iPhone 13 could finally be getting the reverse wireless charging rumored for iPhone 11 – iMore

In a new video posted to YouTube, EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach suggest that the new iPhones will come with larger wireless charging coils that could provide better heat dissipation and more speedy wireless charging. But it’s also possible the new coils could enable reverse wireless charging on an iPhone for the first time.

Apple’s iPhone 13 is again rumored to be bringing reverse wireless charging to the iPhone — two years after it was said to be coming to iPhone 11.

Apple was first thought to be offering reverse wireless charging back in the iPhone 11 days, but that didn’t come to fruition. The same feature was then rumored for iPhone 12 but again, no dice. Now the same rumor is back for iPhone 13.

The addition of reverse wireless charging would allow iPhone 13 devices to charge AirPods Pro and other Qi-compatible devices — including other iPhones and even Android devices. It’s a feature Android devices have offered for years now, but Apple has been reticent to add it to its own iPhones for unknown reasons. While reverse wireless charging can be slow and generate excessive heat, it can be very beneficial for charging AirPods and other earbuds. Its usefulness when charging an iPhone could be debated, however.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 lineup in September, making it the best iPhone the company has ever built. We’re already expecting improved displays and cameras, but could reverse wireless charging also be in the cards? We don’t have too much longer to wait before we find out for sure.