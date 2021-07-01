iPhone 12 series reached 100 million sales just seven months after launch – comments – GSMArena.com

2
- 2ManyLies
- pXD
samjackson, 17 minutes agoI don’t know how people take this phoneMe eighter but…we all know money dont buy Intelligence, dont buy brain cells.
But buy show off, thats why they keep on buy iTrsh
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- vaQ
Anonymous, 2 hours agoNot bad. But who cares if it makes simple tasks harder and complicated? On the other hand andr… moreBut you keep posting this exact statement on other iphone articles. Sounds like you are.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
F
- AnonF-936656
- 3bm
iPhone 12 inovation was removing the charger and lowering the battery size
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report
?
- Anonymous
- 6wN
Not bad. But who cares if it makes simple tasks harder and complicated? On the other hand android phones make everyday tasks very easy. I’m not a hater and I’ve used both.
- Rating0
|
Reply
- Report