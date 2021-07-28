iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online – Gadgets 360

Apple is reported to be working on multiple iPad models apart from the new iPhone handsets expected later this year. While there is no clarity on a specific timeline, a new report offers details on the upcoming iPad models and their possible features. The Cupertino tech giant is working on three iPad models — iPad Air (fifth generation), iPad mini 6, and the base-model iPad (ninth generation). iPad Air (fifth generation) is reported to have a chassis based on iPad Pro 11-inch (third generation).

Japanese blog Mac Otakara has offered details on the upcoming iPad Air (fifth generation), iPad mini 6, iPad (ninth generation) models. iPad Air (fifth generation) model is tipped to feature a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a side-mounted Touch ID support. It is likely that the iPad Air (fifth generation) may have a dual rear camera setup with one wide-angle camera and another ultra-wide-angle lens. There may be a LiDAR sensor as well. iPad Air (fifth generation) is also expected to be equipped with a four-speaker audio unit and is tipped to be compatible with 5G NR mmWave. Lastly, it may be powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

The report adds that iPad mini 6 and the iPad (ninth generation) may not see a change in chassis and will likely be similar in design like iPad (eighth generation) and iPad mini (fifth generation). Both the devices are tipped to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The form factor is reported to remain unchanged until 2022 or later.

As for the premium iPad Pro model, Apple introduced the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display but did not incorporate it in the 11-inch iPad Pro model this year. A recent investor note by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that is going to change next year. Kuo claims that the Mini-LED display technology will not be limited to the 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro in 2022 but will also be made available on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro as well.