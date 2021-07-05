…Warns NASS against derailing nation’s democracy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has rejected the exclusion of electronic transmission of results in the final version of the Electoral Act amendment bill by the National Assembly expected to be passed into law this month.

IPAC described the decision of the National Assembly to remove electronic transmission of results as a coup to the Nigerian people.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ambassador Agbo Major

National Publicity Secretary of IPAC in Abuja yesterday.

According to the statement, “It is a coup against Nigerian people who desire and deserve credible elections and turned the recent stakeholders’ meetings and public hearings on the matter with federal legislators to mere jamborees. It is unacceptable and repugnant to free and fair polls that have impeded our democratic process.

“IPAC is the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties by INEC and a critical stakeholder submitted its memoranda on Electoral Act and Constitution amendments, and demanded electronic voting system and transmission of results in the quest for free, fair, credible, transparent, generally accepted, inclusive and peaceful elections in Nigeria.

“This was the consensus of all stakeholders at various meetings and public hearings. It is unfair and unjust for the leadership of the National Assembly to thwart and sabotage the will, desire, and expectation of Nigerians for credible elections that meet international standards.

“More importantly, political parties are deregistered for failure to win a legislative seat among others. It will be an uphill task for political parties not in government to win elections if the process is grossly flawed.”

IPAC said the election is the beauty of democracy as sovereignty resides in the people, adding that the mandate of the electorate in a free and fair election must be respected.

The statement further said,” To do otherwise, is an invitation to the anarchy that characterized most elections in Nigeria since independence in 1960.

” The National Assembly must rise to the occasion, defend the nation’s frail democracy and expunge the obnoxious Section 50(2) of the proposed electoral bill which states, “Voting at an election under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedures determined by the Commission, which may include electronic voting provided that the Commission shall not transmit results of the elections by electronic means.

” This provision makes a mockery of the entire electoral amendment and dashed the hopes of patriotic Nigerians of having key reforms in the electoral process.

“With the insertion of the anti-people clause into the bill legislators have shown clearly that does not mean well for Nigerians and undercut the gain made by INEC during the last Edo and Ondo Gubernatorial Polls which they also plan to do during the upcoming Anambra Polls coming up November 6, 2021.

“IPAC demand immediate expunging of the clause to save Nigeria democracy and credibility of the nation’s elections.

” The purpose of the electronic voting and transmission of results is to guarantee the sanctity of the ballot box, thus curb rigging and flagrant manipulation of electoral outcomes as results are often mischievously doctored and falsified at collation centers.

“Those who smuggled in this obnoxious provision into the Bill are the real enemies of our democracy who want to maintain the status quo to enable them hold on to power against the wish of the people. The offensive provision must be expunged forthwith and the Bill passed immediately.”

