iOS hit Super Stickman Golf 3 arriving soon on Apple Arcade alongside Super Leap Day – 9to5Mac

Apple Arcade has some more popular titles slated to arrive soon with the latest being Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day.

Super Stickman Golf is the award-winning series from developer Noodlecake and the latest version of the iOS hit is about to land on Apple Arcade.

Super Stickman Golf 3+ will come to Apple’s gaming service with the premium features unlocked, all 48 courses, no ads or in-app purchases, unlimited turn-based matches, and much more. You can sign up for a launch alert by tapping the “Get” button here on iOS.

Another popular iOS title coming to Apple Arcade is Super Leap Day, a single-button platformer that offers a “new level every day.” And last week Apple announced Detonation Racing is also set to come to the service.

The news comes after Apple Arcade revealed a new Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Jetpack Joyride are all on the way too.

  • Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more coming soon to Apple Arcade
  • Popular classic game ‘Jetpack Joyride’ coming soon to Apple Arcade

Check out everything available on Apple Arcade in our full guide here.

