iOS 15 is compatible with the iPhone 6S and later. 


Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/Bioreports

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

The next major software update for the iPhone, iOS 15, is now available for those who want to test it. Unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference along with a slate of other product releases in June, iOS 15 is now available as a public beta (here’s how to download iOS 15), with the general release arriving in the fall, likely alongside the rumored iPhone 13

iOS 15 includes new features like the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users, easier sharing on iMessage and updates to Apple Maps. In terms of privacy-focused improvements, iOS 15 expands on-device processing to further limit the potential circulation of your data, and gives you more information about what data third-party apps are collecting from your Apple devices. 

Want to know if you’ll be able to download iOS 15 on your iPhone once it’s generally available? Here are all of the supported devices.

Will iOS 15 work on my iPhone? 

iOS 15 will be compatible with the following iPhones, according to Apple:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE (first and second generation)
  • iPod Touch (seventh generation) 

For more, check out everything we know about iOS 15how to download iOS 15, and how to go back to iOS 14

