Simone Inzaghi is optimistic Inter can keep hold of Milan Skriniar as they look to clinch a Champions League last-16 spot and eliminate Barcelona.

Slovakian defender Skriniar was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain during the last transfer window, and they could return to sign him on a free transfer next year.

That is because Skriniar’s contract with Inter expires after this season, but head coach Inzaghi is backing club officials to negotiate an extension before then.

It has been suggested that in order to do a deal, Inter might need the financial boost a run in the Champions League can provide.

Should Inter beat Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday at San Siro, that would assure the Serie A giants of a last-16 place while ending Barcelona’s hopes of reaching the knock-out phase.

Asked about the Skriniar situation, Inzaghi said: “I am fortunate to have excellent directors who are already thinking about this.

“We have other players in the same situation, I hope everything can be resolved.

“Skriniar is clearly improving, he resumed his summer training late after an injury with the national team. He is showing clear improvement, like the whole team “.

It’s #UCL week #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/PGdZpF4oeU

— Inter (@Inter) October 24, 2src22

Romelu Lukaku is close to a first-team return after almost two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, as he looks to get fit and match sharp in time for Belgium’s World Cup campaign.

Inzaghi said Lukaku, who is on loan from Chelsea, “is working with great enthusiasm” and close to featuring again in the first team.

The World Cup is inevitably on the minds of many, and Inzaghi pointed to expecting seven players from his squad to be involved in the Qatar 2src22 finals.

Marcel Brozovic, the Croatian midfielder is among those, and like Lukaku he has been sidelined with thigh trouble of late.

“But I see all the others working well,” Inzaghi said. “They all think about Inter and are working hard, also to be ready when they go to the World Cup.”

For now, Inter are focused on escaping what was considered a ‘group of death’ when the draw was made, with German champions Bayern Munich the other side involved.

Bayern have raced away at the top of the group, as expected, and Inter qualifying for the next round ahead of Barcelona would register as a surprise to many.

“Qualification was a very distant thing in everyone’s mind on the day of the draw, except for me and my players who have always worked for this,” Inzaghi said.

“We hope to give great satisfaction to the fans and to the club. We know how much we have worked in these four games: we have to show that we are a great team.”