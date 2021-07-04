Investors Could Be Concerned With Baker Hughes’ (NYSE:BKR) Returns On Capital – Yahoo Finance

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there’s a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we’ll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company’s amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), it didn’t seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven’t worked with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Baker Hughes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$37b – US$10.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that’s a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 5.1%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baker Hughes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’d like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Baker Hughes here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Baker Hughes, we didn’t gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they’ve fallen to 3.9%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it’s actually producing a lower return – “less bang for their buck” per se.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we’re somewhat concerned by Baker Hughes’ diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven’t taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 11% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren’t great in these areas, we’d consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we’ve spotted 1 warning sign facing Baker Hughes that you might find interesting.

