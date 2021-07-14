Private investment in space companies hit $4.5 billion in the second quarter, a record for the sector, according to a report on Wednesday by New York-based firm Space Capital.

“This was the largest quarter on record for space infrastructure investment, despite only two space company SPACs closing in Q2,” Space Capital managing partner Chad Anderson wrote in the report.

The quarterly Space Capital report divides investment in the industry into three technology categories: Infrastructure, distribution and application.

The first, infrastructure, includes what many would consider space companies, such as firms that build rockets and satellites. The sector has surged in popularity among investors, in part thanks to the billionaire space race – with Sir Richard Branson launching on Virgin Galactic just days before Jeff Bezos flies on Blue Origin’s first crewed mission, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX is sending up spacecraft at a blistering pace while developing a mammoth next-generation rocket.

The other two categories in the Space Capital report, distribution and application, more broadly include companies that depend upon space technologies for business. Distribution represents terrestrial-based technologies that connect to space-based networks, while application includes space-dependent services, like ride hailing or navigation.