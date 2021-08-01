“Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church”- Clergy, Israel Ogundipe Tells Members

Popular prophet and Shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe has advised his church members to plan their future by investing their money in properties before investing their money in the church.

While preaching about the importance of Planning for a good future, he said ;

If there is anybody in this Church now, and you want to invest money in the church, go and plan and invest in yourself first.

I am not saying you should not give to the church, but invest in yourself first because if you become poor, you might leave the church and another rich man will come and give to the church.

See the video below ;