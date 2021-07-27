Invest Africa and Standard Chartered Private Bank announce strategic partnership – Africanews English

Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading business and investment platform for African markets, and Standard Chartered Private Bank, a leading international private bank for emerging market clients, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, focused on driving the growth of Standard Chartered’s private banking services across the continent.

The new collaboration will involve a programme of targeted business development opportunities in key hubs such as London, Dubai and Cape Town to showcase the bank’s expertise and thought-leadership in areas like sustainable investing. Standard Chartered’s relationship managers, investment advisors and product specialists are also able to leverage Invest Africa’s global reach, market intelligence and networking opportunities with fellow members.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa said, “In today’s turbulent times, the importance of effective wealth management and succession planning has never been more evident. We look forward to supporting Standard Chartered Private Bank, as a leading private bank of choice across the Continent, to develop its business and find new ways of connecting through our network.”

Demir Avigdor, Managing Director, Market Head, Private Banking, Europe and Africa, Standard Chartered Bank commented, “I’m delighted to announce our partnership with Invest Africa. The relationship shows our commitment to growing our private banking business in Africa and serving our clients in the continent, and supporting the long-term sustainable growth of the region.”

About Invest Africa:



Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates from three additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, New York and Dubai.

Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent. As a trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services and events. We believe that a responsible and profitable private sector has a crucial role to play in Africa’s development and aim to connect businesses across Africa and to support entry-level participants into the African investment ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.InvestAfrica.com.

About Standard Chartered:



We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

We partner clients in their wealth journey across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe and provide private banking services from Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, India, London, and Jersey. With clients at the center of our advice, we use an unbiased approach underpinned by the open sourcing of solutions, helping you make better financial decisions to meet your goals. This also means we offer access to the best products and solutions in the market without in-house bias, backed by our market-leading derivatives trading platforms to ensure price competitiveness and speed-to-market.

We understand that in our markets are also the causes and communities our clients care about. We’re committed to partnering with our clients to promote sustainable growth and our sustainable investing offering and Impact Philosophy helps translate their impact through investments aimed at solving environmental and social issues – starting with their personalised Impact Profile.

For further information about Standard Chartered Private Bank, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iXOTX4.

Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3ylldcV), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3×75e0u) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/2WukXKB).