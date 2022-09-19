Home » Interviews » Introducing Vaionex Gaming: BSV blockchain’s integration with Counter-Strike

Vaionex Corporation recently introduced “Vaionex Gaming” to the world, kicking off with their demos on relysia.com/demo where they launched “Tower Blocks” and “Aviator” earlier this year. The Aviator alone created over 2.8 million transactions the day it was released, underscoring just how high the demand has become for blockchain-integrated gaming and the importance of using a blockchain that can scale.

On September 9, Vaionex Gaming announced its latest contribution to gaming on the highly scalable BSV blockchain, the integration of BSV with the popular PC shooter game Counter-Strike.

“The gaming industry is ripe for disruption and the BSV blockchain has all of the features that enable us to do this. Micropayments, in-game data uploads, digital collectibles and escrow staking can all be used to create a more enjoyable experience for gamers,” Adam Bishop, head of Vaionex Gaming Division, shared.

But what does this mean, exactly?

To clear up some of the cobwebs surrounding blockchain and gaming for those who might be newer to this space, Bishop was happy to answer some questions that illuminate the significance of BSV’s integration with Counter-Strike and what it means for the future of blockchain and gaming.

Q: Congrats on the exciting news, Adam! Can you share with us how the BSV blockchain integration with Counter-Strike changes the game experience for players?

With the integration with BSV, Counter-Strike players can earn rewards for every in-game action. The current reward system is as follows: src cent for a takedown, an additional cent if you got a headshot, and 2 cents for planting the bomb or defusing it.

Being able to see your Relysia wallet stacking up in real time, along with the in-game notifications telling you how much money you earned for each action, changes the game dynamic completely. Players are more likely to be engaged long-term with these incentives.

Q: Ok, what is the relationship between the Relysia Wallet and Vaionex Gaming?

Vaionex Gaming is our gateway into the multibillion-dollar gaming industry. Relysia Wallet is our blockchain as a service API suite and consumer wallet. We see Vaionex Gaming as a collection of game integrations, development tools, and demonstrations on how easily Relysia can be used to create stunning Bitcoin SV apps that work.

Q: Amazing. More on that later. Now, let’s focus on where you see the future of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) economy going for gaming. How does it compare to in-game advertising and subscription models?

P2E, in-game advertising and freemium models will all collide to produce the future of gaming experiences.

For example, it is possible to sell advertising space in our Counter-Strike server maps on the walls. Companies would pay to display their banner on the wall, and the payments would go to our community fund wallet for distribution in-game.

Q: Got it. Moving on to your Vaionex Gaming blog post from September 9 that mentions “Unity plugins.” We know you intend to integrate BSV into many of the most popular games and make game development easier with these plugins. What exactly do you mean by this?

AB: Some of the most popular games, such as: Fall Guys, Among Us, and Pokemon Go, were all developed with the Unity game engine. By developing these BSV integrated Unity plugins, we can directly increase the quality of game development on Bitcoin SV.

A Relysia Unity plugin will deliver all the incentive functionality to build next-generation gaming experiences that can handle real-time payments, leaderboards, and NFT drops.

There are some serious game studios that would like to build a game on Bitcoin, but don’t have the tools to connect up their Unity applications with the BSV blockchain—that is where the Unity plugins come in.

Q: Outstanding, I love it! What about this: Counter-Strike integration (and integration with other popular games) vs. building games from scratch, totally powered by BSV—why have you chosen the former route? Is the latter route worth pursuing?

Gaming and virtual experience is a multi-billion dollar industry with hundreds of millions of dollars invested in game development. src00 AAA game productions are likely to yield only one game that achieved the success of Counter-Strike. Therefore it is very unlikely that a blockchain company could produce such a game from scratch that is inherently fun and long-term motivating.

In the earlier stages of blockchain adoption, with low user numbers and limited development funds, it makes sense to integrate with the AAA studio games to demonstrate how much better the gaming experience is with micropayments and digital assets.

In the future, we will see games developed from scratch with the adequate development budgets needed to produce world popular games and the right kind of tools to build AAA blockchain-native games.

Q: I cannot wait until that happens! In order to get us there, any final words on how Relysia can help other businesses build with BSV Blockchain?

We invest a lot of time and resources into building a stable, efficient, and scalable backend system that any company can use and rely on for all their Bitcoin needs.

The Relysia API suite can be used as building blocks to pick and choose how advanced you want your Bitcoin platform to be. With over 50 blockchain-related APIs, you can build any application you wish.

Bitcoin companies that use Relysia API for their backend include my2Cents, Centi, MusicArt, NFTech, Satoshi Block Dojo Incubator startups, and many others.

We are simplifying and accelerating Bitcoin application development. We help businesses reduce their time to market by many months, allowing them to quickly iterate through ideas and execution strategies to achieve product market fit.

Amazing Adam. I love what you’re doing and can’t wait to follow your progress into the future. Thank you for your time. We appreciate it!

