Home NEWS Intoxicated Seth Meyers has trouble with Lorde’s real name
NEWSNews America

Intoxicated Seth Meyers has trouble with Lorde’s real name

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
intoxicated-seth-meyers-has-trouble-with-lorde’s-real-name

Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.

© 2021 Cable News Network.A Warner Media Company.All Rights Reserved.CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Marathon man’s remarkable journey to Tokyo 2020

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support...

As the West winds down its ‘war on...

US Sanctions Cuba For Repressing Protests, Biden Warns...

US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native...

Efforts At Improving Nigeria’s Security Are Paying Off,...

Be Fair In Documenting Us, Buhari Tells Historians...

Shun mischief, make suggestions when necessary – Abia...

Doctor gives condition for Christian Eriksen to play...

Nigerian Army honours late chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

Leave a Reply