Associated Press
Joker’s wild: Saunders dons mask before shot put at Olympics
They call her “The Hulk.” Shot putter Raven Saunders, aka “The Hulk,” showed up at the Olympics wearing a virus-protection mask that made her look like “The Joker,” from “Batman” fame. “I’m like literally the greatest person,” Saunders cracked.
NBC Sports BayArea
U.S. Mixed 4x400m Team Disqualified, Uganda Makes Track History on Day 2
As track and field continues on Friday morning, the first medal event takes place with the mens 10,000m. U.S. shot putters Jessica Ramsey and Raven Saunders secured their spots in the finals. However, the heats of the first-ever mixed 4x400m relay at the Olympics went south for the Americans.
NBC Sports Washington
Tokyo Updates: Biles Withdraws From Floor Final; USA Adds Four Swim Medals
In Day 9 of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA looks to break its medal tie with China, Caeleb Dressel added more hardware in the last batch of swimming finals, and the final round of the mens golf competition kicked off with American golfer Xander Schauffele holding a narrow lead.
NBC Sports EDGE
Trade Deadline Power Fallout
Brad Johnson covers Trade Deadline fallout, Votto’s huge week, several high profile injuries, and a triple-spotlight on Garcia, McCormick, and Rooker (David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)