U.S. Mixed 4x400m Team Disqualified, Uganda Makes Track History on Day 2

As track and field continues on Friday morning, the first medal event takes place with the mens 10,000m. U.S. shot putters Jessica Ramsey and Raven Saunders secured their spots in the finals. However, the heats of the first-ever mixed 4x400m relay at the Olympics went south for the Americans.