International Kissing Day 2021: Send these quotes and wishes to your loved ones – Hindustan Times

International Kissing Day is celebrated every year on July 6. The day is observed to commemorate the relationship between two people and remind them about the simple pleasures of kissing their loved ones. International Kiss Day urges people to take the time out to kiss their significant other with deliberation and not just as a mechanical action or social formality. It helps in bringing back the spark in the relationship and rekindling some romance.

International Kissing Day was first celebrated in the United Kingdom. It later got popular around the world in the early 2000s. World Kiss Day is not an official holiday like Valentine’s Day but has been a popular day for people to express their affection. Additionally, this day is different from the one celebrated on February 13 before Valentine.

Kissing someone you love is an act of expressing your love, affection, and fondness for them. However, since we are in the middle of a pandemic, many won’t be able to see their loved ones and kiss them. So, on this special occasion, if you want to let your partner or loved one know just how much they mean to you, you can always send across quotes and wishes to them through social media. Moreover, this day is just not limited to romantic partners. So, you can send these wishes to someone important in your life. Here are some quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.

International Kissing Day quotes

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” – Sylvia Plath

“One day you will kiss a man you can’t breathe without and find that breath is of little consequence.” – Karen Marie Moning

“I don’t wanna be your friend, I wanna kiss your lips, I wanna kiss you until I lose my breath.” – Girl in Red

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” – Tahereh Mafi

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” – Christopher Marlowe

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” – Percy Bysshe Shelley

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” – Edmond Rostand

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” – Sarah Kay

International Kissing Day wishes

Sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship and hope that day remains the same. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kissing makes us fall in love with each other again and again. Let’s create new memories today. Happy International Kissing Day!

Starting my day with a kiss and ending it with a kiss is the definition of a perfect day for me. Wishing you a very Happy Kiss Day.

A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!

When words can’t figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy International Kissing Day!

Your kiss is my sweet relief after a tiring day, your hug is the salvation I seek, and your love is the greatest gift I have ever received. Happy International Kissing Day!

I live for your love and sweet kisses. Thank you for being in my life. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kissing is a very special feeling which you have for someone you love a lot. Happy World Kissing Day!

