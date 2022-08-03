internal-fights-plague-bjp,-congress-ahead-of-2023-karnataka-assembly-polls

The

Karnataka assembly polls

are less than a year away but the two principal players — BJP and Congress — are beset with internal problems and will have to put their house in order before they can hope to take advantage of the other’s travails.

Congress leaders believe the BJP government has not exactly covered itself in glory and there are many issues on which it can be cornered, such as the

PSI recruitment scam

, in which an IPS officer was arrested; the bribery case in which the ACB jailed an IAS officer; 40% kickback charges levelled by civil contractors; failure of law and order over sensitive issues ranging from the

hijab row

to the azaan controversy; and slow administration, as evidenced by files piling up.

“I partially agree that we should focus on cornering the government on these issues,” said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who is credited with blowing the lid on the PSI recruitment scam.

BL Shankar, KPCC vice-president, insisted Congress has done its bit. “The PSI recruitment scheme is moving towards a logical end because of our efforts and minister KS Eshwarappa resigned over the contractor’s suicide case,” he said. “The party will intensify its agitation on price rise and corruption after our national flag march on August 15,” he added.

The BJP, on the other hand, was gleefully watching the tug of war between former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar and hoping that the Congress would go under with self-inflicted wounds. The tussle could still sink Congress but an off-balance BJP does not seem to be ideally placed to benefit from it.

The murders in Dakshina Kannada district, particularly that of Yuva Morcha member

Praveen Nettaru

, has further put the BJP on the back foot. Mass resignations by Yuva Morcha members and

attacks on senior BJP leaders

following

Nettaru’s killing

caught the state leadership unawares. The BJP will be hoping that tempers cool down soon as hordes of angry youth workers in an election year will not be the best preparation.

Central intervention

The national leadership of both BJP and Congress are keen to tamp down on dissent and present a united face. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting of the state-level political affairs committee (PAC) on Tuesday and the party is said to have conveyed that it will not project a chief ministerial face ahead of elections. The party has also frowned upon efforts by Siddaramaiah to project him as Congress’s chief minister candidate. However, a semblance of unity has been reached with most senior leaders, including Shivakumar, agreeing to attend

Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebration

in Devanagere on Wednesday.

For the BJP, the situation has become dire enough to warrant the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah. He is expected in Bengaluru on Wednesday and party functionaries said he will make use of the visit to address unrest in the party and the clash between “outsiders” and “original” BJP workers. Shah is also expected to meet senior functionaries and guide them on how to handle the crisis.

Congress’ blind spot

Much to the Congress’s discomfort, the public glare is now on the tussle over the party’s chief ministerial candidate rather than issues such as graft, price rise and slow administration. The party did try to put up a show of unity with a recent joint press conference by Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and leader of opposition in the legislative council BK Hariprasad but it was hardly convincing.

The public spat between legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is batting for Siddaramaiah as the CM candidate, and Shivakumar, who appealed to his Vokkaliga community to support him, has shifted public focus and provided BJP with ammunition to ridicule its main opposition. “Congress is in a pathetic condition,” said Nirmal Kumar Surana, BJP’s state vice-president.

“The latest developments reflect the party’s weakness. It is unable to control an MLA who is publicly attacking the party president,” he added. More alarmingly for Congress, BJP’s Vokkaliga leaders are trying to turn the

Shivakumar-Zameer row

into a Muslim vs Vokkaliga issue.

BJP’s internal mess

The BJP suddenly finds itself in the unfamiliar position of having to contend with violent dissent among party members, to add to perceptions of a shaky administration unable to maintain law and order.

The

murder of Praveen Nettaru

in Sulia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and the subsequent unrest among party cadres has shown the BJP in poor light.

Nettaru’s killing has rattled the saffron party and it is facing an uphill task in reassuring workers of their safety while also staying true to its ideological beliefs. “Whatever BJP’s agenda may be, people now realise that they want peace and harmony after the three back-to-back murders in the district,” said UT Khader, Congress deputy floor leader and Mangaluru MLA. “Testimony to this is the fact that there has not been any communal rioting over the murders,” he added.

Priyank Kharge, Congress’s communication chairman, said this was the first time BJP had faced the wrath of its cadres. “When was the last time you saw BJP workers heckling their own ministers or an angry mob topple their state president’s car or trying to barge into the residence of their own home minister?” Kharge asked.

Dakshina Kannada conundrum

The mini revolt by BJP workers in the southern district has given Congress a sliver of hope of regaining at least a little of the grip it once had over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Over the past decade, Congress has gradually lost its hold on the coast with polarisation making a comeback. In 2013, Congress won 11 of the 13 assembly seats across the two districts, but that was wiped out in 2018 when it retained only one of the 11.

However, senior BJP and RSS functionaries dismissed the possibility of the unrest benefitting the opposition as they expect the anger to die down by the end of the year. The national leadership is also expected to provide a roadmap for a fresh approach. “The cadre will remain faithful to the party. BJP will course correct and it will calm tempers,” an RSS functionary said.

Ministers like V Sunil Kumar, who hail from the region, said the emotional outburst would not hurt the party. “When a family member dies, there is an emotional outburst which is natural. That does not mean it will have a negative impact on the party’s prospects. These issues will be sorted out by the government,” he said.

