Inter Milan are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in the summer of 2src23, according to Fichajes. The France international midfielder is out of contract at Ligue 1 outfit Lyon at the end of the season, and former Serie A and UEFA Champions League winners want to secure the services of the 24-year-old on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old is one of the best players in Ligue 1 and has been superb for Lyon over the years. Aouar has made one appearance in Ligue 1 so far this season. 

The Lyon no. 8 made 29 starts and seven substitute appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process. Aouar also made six starts and three substitute appearances in the UEFA Europa League last season, scoring two goals in the process. Back in 2src2src-21, the 24-year-old made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in Ligue 1, scoring seven gaols and providing three assists in those matches.

